Dragon ball remains unannounced when we will have a new season in the animeWell, the saga Super disappeared after the tournament of strength ended.

In its different seasons we met new transformations, and although the Ultra Instinct was the most impressive, we did not see it as much as the Super Saiyajin Blue.

The original design has an aura that somehow over-saturates the figure of the characters, so a fan of Dragon ball He decided to make some corrections that greatly improve his appearance.

The sleeve from Dragon ball super has just started a new arc in their history, and now they will face Granolah, a powerful bounty hunter whose goal is to exact revenge on Freeza for annihilating his race.

This means that the Z warriors, including Vegeta, they will start a new round of training, with which they will probably reach the Ultra instinct, although he must first empower the Super Saiyajin Blue.

Twitter user @ Android17simp decided to give this transformation a touch up, and believe it or not, by removing the aura he gave it a look much cleaner and more imposing.

Without aura, the design looks much better.

This small edition reveals a much more stylized figure of Vegetaas the light effect of the original animation of Dragon ball dulls their presence.

With the bow of Moor finished, the Z warriors met new characters and increased their abilities, although they will not be enough to end Granolah.

At the moment we know that Vegeta will start a new workout with Beerus, who could give you the key to achieve the long-awaited Ultra Instinct, but that will be revealed in the next issues of the sleeve.

Now that you saw both designs of the Super Saiyajin Blue Which one would you choose?

