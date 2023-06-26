













Dragon Ball: A new Saiyan will achieve Super Saiyan Blue | EarthGamer

We refer to Shallot, a character that comes from Dragon Ball Legends. The latter is a Free-to-Play or F2P mobile video game that is available for both iOS and Android.

Shallot has been in this title for years but will barely reach the state of Super Saiyan Blue. the video of Dragon Ball Legends on Twitter that we share with you allows you to appreciate the appearance of this character.

The idea is that on June 28, 2023, I will achieve this transformation. Players will be able to do so by clearing up Part 14 of Book 5 of the game’s main story. What does Shallot intend by reaching this new form? We’ll have to see that.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

This character from Dragon Ball Legends is designed by the creator of the series, Akira Toriyama. He is an ancient warrior from the planet Sadala, who ended up recruited in the Tournament of Time.

For the same reason, his path has come to cross those of other characters from other lines of time. By fighting and training with them, his strength and abilities have increased significantly. That prompted a clear evolution.

Shallot has gone through Super Saiyan transformations throughout Dragon Ball Legends and Super Saiyan Blue will be the next one he reaches.

Will this character reach other productions of the series? Regarding the main manga and anime, it is not very likely.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

But when we talk about spin-offs or derivatives, anything is possible. The same applies to other video games; maybe it’s only a matter of time for it to jump out of format.

