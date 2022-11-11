A Japanese news outlet reported that a man was arrested for selling a manga by dragon ball. The crime was that he violated Shueisha’s copyright as the copy he sold was pirated. It was also supposedly the first issue of Akira Toriyama’s beloved work.

Source: Asahi Shimbun

The man held an auction over the internet. In it, he announced that it was an original version of the 51st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, where Dragon Ball first came out. Since it is a highly coveted copy, he was offering it for thousands of yen. In fact, it was sold for 180,000 yen, which would be 25,000 Mexican pesos.

However, the winner of the auction was a collector who already had several issues of Shonen Jump from the time. Because of this, he realized that the binding and the paper were made of quite a different material. So he decided to go with the authorities, who arrested the seller.

The man who started the auction dragon ball maintains his innocence. She said that he believed it was a real copy and therefore sold it. However, as of now, he remains behind bars. According to the buyer, the manga was also glued together.

What does Shueisha think about this situation with Dragon Ball?

The news reached Shueisha who shared a warning through the Shonen Jump page. In it they invite collectors to evaluate well what they buy. They also assured that at the time their magazine was bound with staples and not with glue. This last method seems to be the most used by pirates.

The issue of Weekly Shonen Jump where he first appeared dragon ball it is highly coveted. That is why fake versions of it often come out, which can make criminals a lot of money. Perhaps the jailing of this vendor will help build a foundation and make this less prevalent.

