Shakira’s name has sounded more than necessary in recent days for her song dedicated to Gerard Piqué, and in view of that, an amateur artist decided to imagine what this singer would look like in the world of dragonball.

Why did you have such an idea? We don’t know but for a long time Tani (@tani_pinta) recreates real life people as if they were characters from the anime world. so worth seeing his work.

Tani drew Shakira based on her appearance alongside Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap. That is to say, with a pink top and pants as well as a kind of green raincoat with orange lines with a special motif.

Headphones are also present, although they do not appear in the photograph that he uses as inspiration, although they do appear in the popular video of SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53.

This illustrator still respects Shakira’s long hair in her design with the style of dragonball. The illustration is close to what you might expect from a human character drawn by Akira Toriyama or Toyotarou.

It may need a little more technique, but nothing that can’t be done with a little practice. At least this illustration gives us an idea of ​​what this singer might look like if she happened to appear in this anime.

Is Shakira a fan of Dragon Ball?

With this witty fan art, there is no shortage of someone wondering if by chance Shakira is a fan of dragonball. The only clue about it was a picture that they took him along with his children and in which he wore a cap from the series.

In this Goku appeared as a super saiyan and belonged to the series of z. The photograph was taken in October last year and circulated on social media and fan sites. However, it is not entirely certain that he will like the series.

There was no shortage of fans who pointed out that perhaps he wore the cap at the request of the children, and his love for this anime would be due to his relationship with them. The only way you could get out of doubt is by asking this Colombian artist directly.

But at the moment she is dealing with her problems with Piqué and we imagine that she does not take much into account dragonball Or anime in general. Maybe later when everything is calm.

