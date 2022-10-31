One of the most recognizable places for fans of dragon ball it is the tiny planet of the supreme Kaio-sama. Since it has appeared hundreds of times, a fan decided to recreate the location and present it as it would look like in real life.

This stunning work is the work of CG Pixel. An artist who shared his creation through a YouTube video. As we can see, it presents a fairly faithful recreation of Goku’s training place. Of course, with an appearance that seems taken from Dragon Ball and brought to real life. In addition, we cannot let go of the fact that it included the path of the serpent.

According to CG Pixel, he managed to recreate the little planetoid with the help of a program called Blender Software. Some comments on the video celebrate the quality of his work. One of them recommended that he make the grass shorter, because it is much taller than in the anime.

No word yet on a new live-action adaptation of dragon ball. But if there is one again, that is more faithful to the original work, we already know who they should call. After all, the planet of CG Pixel looks quite realistic, but without neglecting the fantastic aspect.

What is the importance of Kaio-sama’s planet in Dragon Ball?

Kaio-sama’s planet made its first appearance during the Saiyan arc in Dragon Ball Z. After dying in the fight against Raditz, Goku traveled the entire path of the snake until he reached this planet. It is here that Kaio of the North dwells, along with his little ape and his butler cricket.

Source: Toei Animation

Goku spent a good time training in this place. In fact, it was here that he learned to do the genkidama and to use the kaio-ken technique. From then on it was a recurring place in the Saiyan’s adventures, as well as one of his most iconic locations. Would they visit it if it existed in reality?

