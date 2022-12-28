Being such a popular series, it is not uncommon to see different fanarts inspired by dragonball. On this occasion, an artist known as SarulArt decided to give Number 18 a twist. Since he represented her as if she were a goddess of destruction. Here we leave the result.

According to the artist himself, the inspiration to create this image came from a scene from Dragon Ball Super. In it Number 18 says that she is the goddess of universe 7 after defeating Ribrianne in the tournament of power. Just those words were enough to make SarulArt’s imagination fly.

As you can see, what the artist did was simply put Number 18 in the typical clothing of the gods of destruction. With a kind of large necklace and an Egyptian-looking skirt. Of course, he also covered some parts of his body with bandages so as not to fall into the adult-only terrain.

It should be noted that this is not the first work by SarulArt dedicated to dragonball. In fact, his feed is full of illustrations of his different characters. Although we must admit that Number 18 seems her favorite, since it has an infinity of drawings of her in different situations.

What is happening in Dragon Ball?

Seeing this illustration surely made you wonder what is currently going on in Dragon Ball. So you should know that Super has just returned in the manga with a new arc. In this one we are seeing Goten and Trunks trying to become superheroes, just like the Great Saiyaman.

Source: Bird Studio, Toyotaro, Manga Plus

As for the animated setting, we recently had the Super Hero movie. However, fans are still waiting for the missing DBS arcs to be adapted. After all, Moro’s and Granola’s still haven’t gotten the 2D animation treatment. Let’s hope they do soon.

