













Dragon Ball: a fan goes viral for his house full of memorabilia from the saga | EarthGamer

The tour of his house is full of various objects that any fan of dragonball I want to have. From small toys to large dragon balls and how to forget the life-size statue of Gohan that receives those who come down.

The house in question belongs to a martial artist and model who is also a fan of anime. On his page he shares different news about the most popular Japanese animations of the moment. In addition to the fact that in his free time he is surely dedicated to collecting what he finds from his favorite series.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: Toyotaro brings back one of the franchise’s first villains

The comments on his post are full of other fans of dragonball. His words range from congratulations to questions about where he got some items. There is no doubt that many would like to have a similar space in their homes.

What’s new about Dragon Ball?

Currently the manga of Dragon Ball Super It is in what is known as the saga of superheroes. This adds a new story about Goten and Trunks, who want to become heroes. It also serves as a print adaptation of the events of the most recent film: superhero.

Source: Bird Studio, Shueisha

As for the anime, it is not yet known when we will have Goku and company back on television. Some fans are waiting for this to happen, as there are several chapters of the manga that are yet to be animated. Knowing that this franchise is still very popular, perhaps Toei Animation will surprise us soon with the announcement of a sequel. They would like to?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.