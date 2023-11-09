













This animation is the work of an artist named Eduardo Quintana. He decided to call him Dragon Ball Saisen and said that it is a combination of his loves towards the story of Goku and animation. He also added that it took him 14 months to complete this fight.

We see that the fight happens on Whis and Beerus’ planet, which means it’s a simple sparring match between Goku and Broly. Both seem to be on an equal footing until Goku makes Broly bleed, who is about to lose control. However, he remembers some happy moments and controls his anger to reach a calmer super-saiyan level.

Within the official jobs of dragon ball We already saw that Goku and Vegeta train with Broly, but they don’t fight like that. I hope one day we can see something similar from the animators of Toei Animation. Until that moment arrives, we can continue enjoying the great work of Eduardo Quintana.

What do we know about the future of Dragon Ball in the anime?

During October it was announced Dragon Ball Daima. This will be a new anime that will arrive in 2024 that will also be canonical in continuity. Here we will follow Goku and company, who were turned into children, looking for a way to return to their adult form.

Regarding the continuation of Super Nothing is known yet, but many fans are eagerly awaiting his return. Especially since in the manga there are already some arcs that have not been adapted, which are also fan favorites. How much longer will we have to wait?

