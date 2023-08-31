













Akio Iyoku’s project will be called Capsule Corporation Tokyo and will fight for the rights of anime and video games, among other projects that come from the manga work.

However, the whole thing is still a bit hidden. In fact, Akira Toriyama refused to provide information and mentions that he knows nothing about the matterdespite the fact that we know that he has a close relationship with his publisher.

He was asked what he knew about it and what his considerations were, to which he replied the following:

“I’m sorry, but I haven’t been informed of anything. And I have already made enough mistakes by speaking lightly.

Source: Shueisha

He also added that he had no idea of ​​the name of the new Capsule Corporation Tokyo. However, it is rumored that the new offices would not be limited to having Akio Iyoku in the lead, but that the editor would also try to take two people from the Shūeisha offices. The names have not been revealed but there are hints that they are a woman and a man.

This is the information that circulates about a new perspective for dragonballalthough of course there is still no certainty that the new project is successful in its approach and in its subsequent implications. We will have to wait to find out if it will really be possible.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball?

Crunchyroll currently has several parts of the Dragon Ball saga, below we will tell you what they are:

Dragon Ball: 194 episodes

The Z Delivery: 291 episodes

The Z Kai Saga: 167 episodes

Dragon Ball Super: 131 episodes

