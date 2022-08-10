With the advance of dragon ball the power levels have gone to heights that perhaps the most long-lived fans would not imagine. Now that we have Goku and Vegeta close to the abilities of gods, it’s hard to imagine that any rival from the past would stand up to them. But one could defeat even the Mega Instinct of the Prince.

The villain we are talking about is Akkumana relatively minor childhood rival of Goku. This is a demon that doesn’t really have much power. In fact he couldn’t even with the little Saiyan. But one of his abilities could make him someone to fear.

For those who don’t remember, this demon of dragon ball He had a particular technique. With it he could find the evil in any being and increase it until his heart exploded. While it didn’t work with Goku because of the purity of his heart, with Vegeta it would be another matter.

After all, we cannot forget the villainous past of the Saiyan prince. A facet that has not yet been completely eliminated, as we saw in the Majin Buu saga.. So Akkuman he could use his technique and finish off Vegeta in a couple of moves.

The Mega Instinct couldn’t even put a dent in Akkumanbecause it is a technique that seems to highlight evil. So despite all the time that has passed, there are still some villains from the past who could be a big risk.. I wish Akkuman never again dragon ballFor the prince’s sake.

This isn’t the only villain from Dragon Ball’s past that could pose a problem.

It seems that there is a fashion to revive old rivals from the history of Goku. Well, recently we remembered a villain who could have faced the powerful bills. That character was the Rabbit Chief who also had a rather dangerous little trick.

In your case, he could turn any being that touched him into a carrot. So if the god of destruction laid a hand on him, he would spend the rest of his life as a vegetable.. Do you think any of these villains will come back to cause trouble in dragon ball?

