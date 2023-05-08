Dragon Ball continues to be one of the most successful sagas in animation and video games. Even in the world of cosplay it hasn’t been abandoned at all and Bulma is among the favorite characters, often recreated in multiple versions. Now, for example, we can see the Bunny Bulma cosplay realized by 08chise_.

08chise_ created a classic version of Bunny Bulma. The costume is well made and the shot is simple, but the final result is not inferior to more complex cosplays. Bunny Bulma is just one of the many versions of the character, who from saga to saga has presented herself with many canonical dresses, but also in less official versions.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see ao_cos Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay knows how to get noticed. Here is also the cosplay of Black Widow by missbrisolo shows the transformation from spy to heroine in video. Furthermore, how not to mention Camie’s cosplay by 주희 is practically perfect. We close then with the cosplay of Bulma in a cutefreak swimsuit doesn’t wait for the heat.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Bulma cosplay made by 08chise_? Has the Dragon Ball character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?