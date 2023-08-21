Dragon Age writer David Gaider has defended Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lae’zel – the game’s least popular companion – stating that fandoms are more forgiving of male characters.

The social media exchange began with a post from one player claiming “Lae’zel is the RPG party member equivalent of ‘the show gets really good after season four'”. This was then shared – in a now-deleted post – by another user, adding if Lae’zel was male people would be swooning.

Gaider responded to this post, comparing Baldur’s Gate 3 to Dragon Age. “Can confirm,” he said. “The Dragon Age fandom consistently gave WAY more latitude and forgiveness to male characters as opposed to female characters, in every game. It is very much a Thing.”



Responding to a thread of replies, he later said: “This isn’t specific to Lae’zel, but in her case had the character been male the fandom would be more forgiving. I guarantee it.”

Lae’zel certainly hasn’t proven popular. When developer Larian Studios shared some player statistics on the game, Lae’zel was the least popular origin character and wasn’t included in the top romance options. Githyanki was also the least popular race.

That’s in comparison to Gale as the most popular origin character and Astarion the most popular romance.

The character is certainly abrasive in the game’s opening, though she also quickly flirts with the player – indeed, Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunners completing Sex Any% speedruns have found Lae’zel to be the easiest to bed.

Stick with her, though, and she has a strong character arc – don’t let her sass put you off.

Gaider, meanwhile, has just released the roleplaying musical game Stray Gods – check out our review.