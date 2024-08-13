Precisely in this regard, it seems that the beginning Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be so intense that it will make the ending of Inquisition seem like a small, unremarkable event in comparison.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will continue the adventures begun in Inquisition, the previous chapter of the BioWare saga. Its goal is certainly to surpass what has been done previously, both in terms of quality and in terms of narrative.

Words from the director of The Veilguard

Speaking to Edge magazine, the director of Veilguard – Corrine Busche – described the game’s opening sequence as one of the game’s key moments, throwing players headlong into the kind of situation usually reserved for the final moments of a game: “We wanted the prologue to feel like the finale of any game we’ve ever made. It throws you right into the action in a city and gets you immediately invested in the action sequences and the story.”

Busche remembers the Inquisition finale and suggests that the opening phase of The Veilguard will be on another level: “When I think back to Inquisition, how the sky was literally tearing apart, the impact of the ritual makes that event seem like a minor inconvenience.”

Still talking about the relationship between the ending of Inquisition and the new chapter, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is like a promise kept, says BioWare.

Additionally, we know that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a more inclusive character creation system.