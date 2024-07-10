Dragon Age: The Veilguard will contain nudity And probably sex scenes too . At least that’s what BioWare made clear to Game Informer, who had the chance to try it out for a few hours. Of course, it couldn’t be otherwise, considering the past games from the house of Baldur’s Gate and Mass Effect.

To be more precise, Wesley LeBlanc of Game Informer verified the presence of nudity during character creation. While in the editor and creating a female character, she was able to access the torso customization options, with the ability to change the size of her breasts, a torso that obviously came naked.

At that moment Corrine Busche, the director of Veilguard, smiled. There the journalist understood that nudity in the editor also means nudity in other parts of the game, such as in the romantic scenes. Busche did not explicitly confirm the intuition, but she did so implicitly by stating “This is an RPG for adults.”

In any case, for now only nudity from the waist up has been confirmed. On this point BioWare wanted to remain mysterious, stating that it wants players to discover whether they will also be able to admire the lower parts of the body, that is, whether the characters will be able to show their genitals.

According to the article, “While the game’s creators wouldn’t share much about the romance options, I have a feeling that nudity will play a role in some scenes and that’s what BioWare is hinting at.” We’ll see when we get a chance to play the game more extensively.