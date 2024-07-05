Dragon Age: The Veilguard it’s an action game but it’s also a role-playing game and it wants to show it with the depth of customization of the character and his allies. Precisely, there will be the possibility to choose in detail what to wear to our protagonist, Rook, and his companions.

How can we customize characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

The development team of the action RPG explains that in the case of the members of our party it will be possible to change a limited amount of elements, such as armor, a single weapon, a ring and an accessory. We also remember that the elements also have cosmetic value, so a change of equipment will be clearly visible on the characters.

But there will be more depth with our character. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard Rook will also be able to choose between two weapons, two rings, a helmet, an amulet and a belt. The latter is particularly interesting because it is linked to the effectiveness of healing potions and, when we obtain high-level versions, there could also be additional effects to customize our playstyle, such as temporary invisibility.

Additionally, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will include a series of custom armor for certain classes or certain characters. The impression is that there is great care for aesthetics. To demonstrate this, when we create the character we will also have the opportunity to see how he will look with advanced armor, so as to ensure that his appearance works even when he is not wearing the initial low-level clothes.

Finally, let’s remember that the game will also have a transmogrification feature.