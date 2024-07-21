Considering that this is the new chapter that has been in development for years, it is normal that it is at the center of promotional communication from BioWare that tries to highlight the evolutions made to the series, but a recent statement on Dragon Age: The Veilguard It almost seems unfair to the previous chapters, especially the fact that it would be the first game in the series in which the fights are actually fun.

As reported in an interview published by GameInformer, it seems that Mark Darrah (consultant on Dragon Age: The Veilguard and former producer of the series) said that “previous Dragon Age games featured combat that wasn’t bad, but in this case, the combat is actually fun.”

While it’s understandable that the new game would be more of a standout than the previous titles, such a comparison seems almost unfair to the rest of the series, which, if anything, aimed for something other than being “fun” in an immediate and generic way.