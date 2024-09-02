A new gameplay video of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be shown tomorrow by IGN, starting at 18:00 Italian time: it will be a video consisting of twenty-two minutes of in-game sequences that will be commented on by the game’s developers.
To illustrate the gameplay there will be Game Director Corinne Busche and Creative Director John Eplerwhich will provide new details on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, its characters, its setting and the mechanics that will characterise the experience.
Considering that The October 31st release date is fast approachingtomorrow’s appointment will certainly not be the only one nor the last in which we will be able to attend a detailed presentation of the new chapter of Dragon Age, on which Electronic Arts is banking a lot.
Lots of news in the last few days
As we reported, a recent Q&A session revealed a ton of details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it seems there’s still a lot more to say about the game, which is set to be particularly rich in content and facetsas expected.
For example, it has emerged that the main missions of the campaign will be less free to allow for a visually even more refined and convincing experience, and that it will be possible to entertain romantic relationships but only with one’s companions.
BioWare has also placed particular emphasis on the combat systemon the performance of the clashes and on the variety of actions that we will have available in this moment, while the story will be replayable due to exclusive lines of dialogue and not only.
