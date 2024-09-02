A new gameplay video of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be shown tomorrow by IGN, starting at 18:00 Italian time: it will be a video consisting of twenty-two minutes of in-game sequences that will be commented on by the game’s developers.

To illustrate the gameplay there will be Game Director Corinne Busche and Creative Director John Eplerwhich will provide new details on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, its characters, its setting and the mechanics that will characterise the experience.

Considering that The October 31st release date is fast approachingtomorrow’s appointment will certainly not be the only one nor the last in which we will be able to attend a detailed presentation of the new chapter of Dragon Age, on which Electronic Arts is banking a lot.