Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be at San Diego Comic-Con probably the largest comic book convention in the world (now dedicated to the entire pop culture, including video games). The announcement was made directly by BioWare, who said they were eager to meet the fans, but from whom we certainly expect to know something more about the game, like the release date not yet revealed even though it should fall in autumn 2024, that is, in just a few months.

What to expect

Incidentally, Comic-Con will take place from Thursday, July 25th to Sunday, July 28th. BioWare’s announcement, posted on X, reads: “Great news for Dragon Age fans, we’ll be at SDCC later this month! Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the community, we can’t wait to see you there.”

There is also an image attached in the post with the calendar of events related to the new Dragon Age: July 25: Autographs with the voice actors of Neve, Harding, Lucanis and Emmrich; Fan party at the Hard Rock Hotel July 26: Panel with the voice actors of Neve, Harding, Lucanis and Emmrich July 28: Autographs with the development team to meet the minds behind The Veilguard.

The image also indicates that BioWare will be at publisher Dark Horse Comics’ booth throughout the convention, located at booth 2615.

Of course, it is not certain that the release date will be revealed during Comic-Con or that a new trailer will be shownbut the opportunity is certainly tempting, given the resonance of the event. If they want, the development studio could also open pre-orders, revealing the various editions of the game. We’ll see. In the meantime, we remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.