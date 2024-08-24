The loadout allows you to use different slots for skills, accessible from the Skill Wheel, with the possibility of choosing from time to time which ones to bring directly into battle from the many present in the arsenal.

The classic Warrior style is based on close-range combat and defense but skills, traits, runes and abilities are highly customizable, allowing for some adaptation to different needs.

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released four new trailers For Dragon Age: The Veilguard in this case focused on the class Warrior and in particular on the combat system showcasing high-level characteristics and abilities for the character in question.

Equipment, shots and strategic management

These are strategic elements in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which counterbalance the somewhat action-oriented style of the combat system.

You can equip up to three runes at a time, which provide a variety of additional controls, utility, or damage to apply to your build.

Spending Skill Pointsyou have access to a wide range of potential abilities that are unique to each class and can be customized.

The Warrior, for example, has abilities that deal fire damage, and this can impact the construction of a themed build.

Rook also has access to Specializations, which grant powerful abilities unique to each specialization.

These Specializations They will also provide a unique final ability, fitting to the theme of that specialization.

These are the areas of specialization of the Warrior Tower:

Reaper – Become the blade of the night. Steal life and risk death to gain incredible unnatural abilities.

Hunter – Jump into the fray. Wield massive, punishing weapons as you lunge at your enemies to deliver devastating blows.

Champion – Be the shield. Shake off damage while summoning the right fire on your enemies.

These and other elements are explored in greater depth in the new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard as well as on the game’s official website, visible below as a “source,” which covers various elements such as battle preparation, combat fundamentals, and more.

In the meantime, in recent days we have seen the features of the PC version and the ray tracing effects with the possibility of reaching 180 fps with DLSS 3.