The launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard is getting closer, and in view of that BioWare shared new information about this video game published by Electronic Arts. That is through an entry in the blog of this title called ‘Exploring through Thedas‘, which includes a series of videos and images.

It is through this that you can learn about some of the areas that players will explore throughout this new adventure.

The regions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard The pictures depicted are Arlathan Forest, Hossberg Wetlands, Minrathous, Rivain and Treviso. So it is a journey that goes from the lush forests of Arlathan to the busy streets of the town of Minrathous on a rainy afternoon.

It also offers a chance to appreciate the ancient coastal fortress of Rivain as well as Treviso, which stands out for being a merchant city where many cultures come together.

Fountain: EA.

In past installments of Dragon Age Players have heard rumors about each of these places in Thedas in the past, but now they can explore and experience them thanks to Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Other places mentioned on the blog are El Faro and The Crossroads.

In the first one, Rook can rest, spend time with his comrades and learn more about the world through conversations and discussions. Regarding the second one, it allows the guard to cross Thedas in seconds.

It is a very important and vital communications hub where many Eluvians come to gather, and also provides access to secondary content on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This is why we must take into account the comments of The Caretaker, who is the guide for this area.

The Crossroads is also a source of additional quests and even puzzles. Players will discover that and more on October 31, 2024 when this title arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Source: EA.

