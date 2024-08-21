As promised in the last few days, today Bioware talked in detail about the PC version features Of Dragon Age: The Veilguardwhich on paper should meet the tastes of even the most demanding players.

Starting from the basics, support for NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 had already been confirmed, while now confirmation has arrived that the game will also be compatible with F upscaling technologies.SR 2.2 and XeSS. There will be no shortage of features and options that are now considered standard, such as full HDR support, a slider to adjust the FOV (Field of View), Vsycn, dynamic resolution scaling and NVIDIA Reflex. The possibility of enabling ray tracing has also been confirmed, with those with a high-end or enthusiast graphics card who can opt for the option “UltraRT”while the “Selective” mode will keep it active only in specific areas that can best take advantage of this technology.