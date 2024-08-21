As promised in the last few days, today Bioware talked in detail about the PC version features Of Dragon Age: The Veilguardwhich on paper should meet the tastes of even the most demanding players.
Starting from the basics, support for NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 had already been confirmed, while now confirmation has arrived that the game will also be compatible with F upscaling technologies.SR 2.2 and XeSS. There will be no shortage of features and options that are now considered standard, such as full HDR support, a slider to adjust the FOV (Field of View), Vsycn, dynamic resolution scaling and NVIDIA Reflex. The possibility of enabling ray tracing has also been confirmed, with those with a high-end or enthusiast graphics card who can opt for the option “UltraRT”while the “Selective” mode will keep it active only in specific areas that can best take advantage of this technology.
Support for Ultrawide Controllers and Monitors
Bioware also revealed that the PC version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will natively support the PS5 DualSense (including haptic feedback) and the Xbox Wireless Controller. You’ll also be able to switch between controller and keyboard controls on the fly, with the ability to configure the controls to your liking, even creating specific presets for each class.
There will also be support for ultrawide monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio. The “Cinematic Aspect Ratio” option will also be included, which removes the black bars at the edges of the screen. Furthermore, it was reiterated that the Steam version of the game will be native, i.e. will not require login via EA App. This means that it supports cloud saves on Valve’s platform. We also remind you that the title is Steam Deck Verified.
We remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available from October 31stalso for PS5, Xbox Series X|S. Staying on topic, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version.
