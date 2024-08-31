BioWare hosted a Q&A session on Discord that revealed tons of details on Dragon Age: The Veilguard tied to aspects such as options and customization, exploration phases, companions, combat and setting.

The amount of information is truly enormous, and includes the ability to pause cutscenes, enable or disable character nudity from the editor, reset skill points to reassign them, take advantage of a large number of accessibility options, take advantage of a full transmog functionality, modify the interface in various ways and more.

On the exploration front, the developers said that The main campaign missions will feature reduced freedom of movement in order to be able to create an even richer and more detailed work on the scenarios, but in general it will be possible to explore several rather large settings.

It will be possible to have romantic relationships with companions but not with other NPCs, because the authors wanted to focus on these specific characters, delving into their relationship with the protagonist and working on a large number of mechanics capable of adding depth to these dynamics.