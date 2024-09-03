As promised and announced yesterday, Bioware has released a very long Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay video, showing over 22 minutes of gameplay . The footage, granted exclusively to IGN.com, shows off virtually all of the major systems (and more), including the much talked about combat system which in this case is squeezed more than seen in previous materials.

Lots of details

Also, the gameplay is commented by Bioware developerswhich explain in detail everything that is visible on the screen, including some details on what to expect as you explore the game world and how to manage your teammates to make the most of their characteristics.

In short, if you are even just curious about Dragon Age: The Veilguard it is definitely a spectacle worth watching, although we warn you that obviously contains some previewsconsidering that it is gameplay recorded live.

This confirms what was revealed during a recent Q&A session, that is, that the action will be very rich in elements to take into consideration and that the game seems to be particularly rich in content and facets. We’ll see if these 22 minutes of gameplay can convince the skeptics.

For the rest, we remind you that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is in development for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. It will be available starting October 31, 2024, or in about two months. If you want to know more, read our recent special in which we tell you about the game and the birth of a new Bioware.