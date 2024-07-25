The good news doesn’t end here: the game will be “Verified” for Steam Deck since its launch, that is, it has obtained the best possible certification from the Valve team and therefore will be fully compatible with the handheld, without any particular problems.

Through a short post the developers at Bioware have announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard It will be a Native game for Steam that is to say will not require login via EA App to the delight of many users who are not fond of Electronic Arts’ proprietary client for PC.

Official release date coming soon?

Closing the post, the Bioware team reported that the “Launch details to come later this summer“. And obviously one immediately thinks of the Gamescom Cologne this year, scheduled for August 21 – 25. But maybe it will all happen much sooner: Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

Some of the characters from Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Regardless of whether the news in question arrives during the course of these important showcases or on another occasion, it is likely that we will soon finally know the official release date of the game, currently set for a generic 2024, after so many years since the game was announced.

Meanwhile, Bioware has shared further information in the past few days, such as that the protagonist will have four different voices from as many voice actors to choose from and that The Veilguard will be the first Dragon Age to have “fun combat”.