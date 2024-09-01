The whole thing was conditioned by the presence of nudity and sexual content certainly not a novelty for BioWare’s role-playing game series.

IFMA – Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore – has shared a classification for the BioWare video game, Dragon Age The Veilguard . Through it he revealed that the game will be classified M18 (which should be our PEGI 18).

Dragon Age The Veilguard Rating

The organization wrote on its website: “From a third-person perspective, the player controls Rook to traverse various locations, interact with other characters, undertake quests, and battle fantasy enemies (creatures, demons, and humanoids that include humans, elves, and other fantasy races). The player can choose to customize race, gender, faction and the protagonist’s combat class, which determines the weapons, skills, and powers that can be used in combat against enemies. Throughout the game, the player can recruit companions of different races and genders to the cause. By completing quests and defeating enemies, the player earns gold and experience to level up, unlock new skills, and purchase items.”

“Some scenes may depict topless female characterssuch as during the character customization screen or in some love scenes. As the narrative progresses, the player can develop relationships with party members and, optionally, pursue romance with some of them, including human and fictional characters of the same sex. These may culminate in intimate scenes depicting characters kissing and embracing, with some suggestive dialogue before the screen fades to black that hints at sexual activity. The M18 Rating Guidelines allow “depictions of same-sex kissing and embracing” and “some homosexual content, if treated in a discreet and non-gratuitous manner.”

“There are scenes of realistic violence during battle sequences and in some cut scenes. Characters are stabbed and slashed with melee weapons or hit by arrows and magic bullets, with blood splattering and staining surfaces. While exploring, the player may come across blood-stained environments, carcasses, and corpses scattered about, hanging high or impaled by objects. One scene shows an animal sacrificed during a ritual that explodes in a large explosion of blood.”

“The dialogues contain the curse “fuck” and its variants, as well as the use of vulgar words such as “asshole”, “bastard”, “damn” and “shit”.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuts ray tracing effects, promises up to 180 FPS with DLSS 3