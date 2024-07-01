Instead of having to necessarily opt for the classic difficulty levels (which are still present, of course), Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers a menu known as “Unbound” difficulty (literally, “Untied” or simply “Free”).

Game Informer spoke with game director Corinne Busche about Dragon Age: The Veilguard and was able to discover some details about the game’s difficulty customization system.

How Difficulty Works in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Unbound allows you to completely freely customize Dragon Age: The Veilguarddefining exactly the kind of experience we want to have in the action RPG.

We will have access to the ability to change the way tracking helps us explore, there will be an option for assisted aiming and also an option for automatic aiming. It is possible to alter the timing of the deflection of enemy shots, to make the move easier or more difficult. We will also be able to define the level of damage that is inflicted on us and change the health level of the enemies. There is also an option that determines the level of aggression of the opponents. We can even insert an option to cancel the possibility of dying.

Busche says that these options they are not a way to cheat. This is “an option to ensure that players of all skill levels can experience the game.” It also confirms that we can expect other accessibility options: it is not specified what they are, but we can assume that they will involve graphics options and other similar features.

