Dragon Age: The Veilguard will let you escape death entirely as part of its extensive difficulty customization options, which will also let you manually adjust player and enemy health.

As detailed to Game InformerBioWare has included a range of set difficulty levels and a further option that offers more granular customization of your play experience.

The Veilguard’s base levels are named Storyteller, Adventurer and Nightmare – the latter of which is a permanent choice, while the former options can be flitted between. There’s also a further option, Unbound, which offers difficulty editing on the fly.

Unbound options include enabling aim assistance or auto-aim if you so choose, adjusting the difficulty of parrying enemy attacks, upping your own damage output, and even tweaking the general health pools of enemies and how much they’ll press you in combat. Finally, there’s an option to disable death entirely, so you’ll never see a Game Over screen.

“[None of these options] “are a cheat,” game director Corinne Busche told Game Informer. “It’s an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up.”

BioWare lifted the lid on Dragon Age: The Veilguard last month after years in development. There’s still no launch date, but the suggestion seems to be that the long-awaited role-playing game is now very close to release.

Eurogamer went hands-on with the game last month, and came away thoroughly impressed. “Whisper it, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has me thinking the unthinkable: it looks like BioWare is back,” our Chris Tapsell wrote.