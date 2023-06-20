melamori he did a great job Morrigan cosplaythe famous character of Dragon Agetrying to do it justice after the interpretations of a few years ago, when the model was still inexperienced.

Present with an important role in Dragon Age: Inquisitio, Morrigan made her debut in the first chapter of the weblog saga biowareimmediately conquering the players thanks to her skills and the aura of mystery that surrounds her.

Cape of feathers, bodice in black leather, accessories rich in details and scepter of ordinance, the Morrigan of melamori tries to faithfully reproduce one of the most iconic costumes of the character.

In recent years, several cosplayers have paid tribute to Morrigan, see for example the works of Lera Himera and Lada Lyumos, both remarkable.