Yesterday Bioware set the first official presentation of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf until next summer, but in the meantime he teased some interesting details about the game, such as the fact that this time players will be able to visit many more areas of Thedas compared to previous games in the series.

This information comes from a blog post on the official Dragon Age: Dreadwolf website, where the Bioware team explained that in the new chapter we will be able to explore more locations than in the past, some of which have long been desired by players while others will be completely unpublished for the lore.

“We are on the brink of change,” reads the development team’s post. “This is a world full of stories and characters waiting to meet you. The fate of this world hangs in the balance. In past games, you could only see a slice of the world. In Origins, it was Ferelden, a land ravaged by war and Darkspawn. In II, it was Kirkwall and its environs, infested with corruption and a dark underworld. In Inquisition, however, you ventured across much of Orlais, dealing with political intrigue as much as combat.”

The post continues, offering us small previews of some of the locations we will visit in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, such as Anderfels and Antiva.

“This time, however, you will see much more of Thedas. The desolate and beautiful badlands of Anderfels with curtains of distant mountain spiers. The winding canals and glittering towers of Antiva, where crows can nestle in any shadow. turquoise seas of Rivain, with its green rushes and its hardy seafarers. And of course there’s more.”

“We thought this time was the best thing for the story we wanted to tell and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did! It allowed us to create many more environments from previous games, including some you’ve wanted to go to… and some you’ve never heard of before!”