2023 is full of releases, but some players are not happy: BioWare fans will wish they had in their hands Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and – in an alternate reality – the game would be almost ready for release. Indeed, Jeff Grubb says that the team had originally planned to release the game in September 2023, but at this point the release date could delay until 2025.
According to reports, the release date was long ago pushed back to spring 2024, but already now internally the most optimistic target is summer 2024. According to Grubb, however, it is not at all impossible that it will be postponed again and, as is typical in these cases, BioWare could decide to take all the time necessary to remain within the same fiscal year, or rather go up to March 2025.
BioWare but not only: the latest from Grubb
Grubb also claims that BioWare has moved some developers from Mass Effect to Dragon Age Dreadwolf. However, this obviously caused delays to the sci-fi adventure, which will therefore arrive later than initially estimated.
In addition, it seems that Apex Legends is now in its descending phase and that Respawn Entertainment – or the developer – does not expect to reach a new peak and is looking for a way to carry the game forward as much as possible.
Of course we’re only talking about Grubb’s report, not official information. Even if he is a well-known journalist and leaker, and reliable when reporting information from his sources, he may still have outdated details. We will have to wait for new announcements to find out more about Dragon Age Dreadwolf.
