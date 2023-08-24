2023 is full of releases, but some players are not happy: BioWare fans will wish they had in their hands Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and – in an alternate reality – the game would be almost ready for release. Indeed, Jeff Grubb says that the team had originally planned to release the game in September 2023, but at this point the release date could delay until 2025.

According to reports, the release date was long ago pushed back to spring 2024, but already now internally the most optimistic target is summer 2024. According to Grubb, however, it is not at all impossible that it will be postponed again and, as is typical in these cases, BioWare could decide to take all the time necessary to remain within the same fiscal year, or rather go up to March 2025.