Bioware has released a new trailer Of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to announce when the game will be officially presented: summer 2024 . So the possibility that we will be able to play it by next Christmas is confirmed, also considering the years of development.

Video

The video itself does not show gameplaybut it is still suggestive, given that it reveals snippets of the game map, including the city of Treviso, where they could serve an excellent radicchio, which must have a fundamental role considering how it is shown in the trailer.

In reality there are also some in-engine overviews that reveal the work done by Bioware to build the game. In addition to the rooftops of the city of Trevisoa particularly twisting and fascinating landscape of Rivain is also shown, with some ruins positioned in front of the vast sea.

Finally, a decidedly darker and more threatening place is shown, where we will certainly not be welcomed with gloves (maybe the studded ones yes).

The real news, however, is that we finally know when we will see Bioware’s latest effort in action, with the hope that it will be the relaunch game, capable of saving the development studio that comes from a long trail of problematic launches. Read Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem.