Another defection of a certain level has been recorded in recent weeks within biowarewith the production director MacWalters that has left the company between late 2022 and early 2023, while also leaving his role in the development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Walters was an important figure within BioWare, where he campaigned for 19 years working on some of the team’s biggest hits including the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, as well as Jade Empire and Anthem.

MacWalters

His latest role was that of director of production on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the new chapter of the series currently in development at BioWare, of which we are awaiting information.

“These past 19 years have been a life changing experience to say the least, and made this choice very difficult,” Walters wrote, explaining his decision to leave BioWare. “I’ve worked with so many amazing people and had the privilege of being part of the best teams and projects. It’s hard to process and I know I’ll be thinking about it for years to come.”

We don’t know what Mac Walters’ new occupation is, who for the moment seems to have simply taken a break from work, waiting to communicate his intentions publicly. Meanwhile, on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf we saw a trailer starring Solas from DA Day 2022 last month, while it was previously revealed that the Alpha phase of the project has been completed, with the game now playable from start to finish.