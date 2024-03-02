EA and BioWare are “pretty confident” that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be released later this year.

That's according to industry insider Jeff Grubb, who said on yesterday's Game Mess podcast that while it wasn't clear when the game would next be shown, “it will be released this year.”



“I suspect [Dragon Age: Dreadwolf] ]will probably pop up this summer,” Grubb said (thanks, wccftech). “I don't know when it'll be shown, but [I] assume it will be shown sometime this summer. Could happen at any time, though.

“It will be released this year, last I heard,” Grubb added. “They're pretty confident about that. Doesn't mean it's a guarantee – it could slip – but right now, internally, they expect to release it later this year.”

In December, BioWare released a new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf teaser, only to then say the game won't be getting a full reveal until summer (Q3) 2024.

The short teaser comes in at just shy of 50 seconds, and pans across some nice views – the port city in Antiva sits bathed in evening light, the Rivain shoreline is lapped by azure blue seas, Anderfels is in the midst of a storm. As Victoria described at the time, it is all “very Dragon Age-y”.

“Enter Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, its fate teeters on a knife's edge,” the teaser's description reads.