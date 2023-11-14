Now that the nominations for the 2023 GOTY have been made, gamers are starting to wonder what 2024 will have to offer: well, a long-awaited title could arrive next year, according to new revelations.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf it is certainly one of the most talked about games of the last few months and, according to the Linkedin profile of an insider, its arrival on the market would be scheduled for next year.

Here is a screenshot of the account description LinkedIn by Kevin Scott, animator at Bioware, which of course has been updated, but not before Twisted Voxels could bring back the interesting Dragon Age themed statement…

Currently the writing has been changed and shows a “TBD” close to the name of Dragon Age Dreadwolf, but the statement has already made the rounds on social media and many fans are convinced that Bioware intends to give us… a surprise!

The company has not made any official statement regarding the release period of the new chapter of the fantasy saga, but many rumors have given rise to the idea that it would only be talked about in 2025if not even further.

This new statement changes our plans and makes us understand that, in all likelihood, the internal team already has in mind not only a period but, given the proximity of the new year, also a release date for Dreadwolf.