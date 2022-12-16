According to a rumor, Hans Zimmer could be the composer of the music of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The German site Xbox Dynasty learned it from a now deleted tweet by Trevor Morris, the composer of the Dragon Age: Inquisition soundtrack, in which he answered a fan’s question about his presence in the new chapter as well.

Morris he wrote directly, and apparently a little piqued: “No, I’ve been replaced with Mr Zimmer, but I appreciate the concern.” Naturally this is news that has not been confirmed by either Bioware or Electronic Arts, so we do not give the collaboration as established. If we want, the only certainty is that Morris will not work on the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf soundtrack.

Hans Zimmer is a composer who needs no introduction. In the cinematographic field he has worked on dozens of successful films, among which we mention only a small selection: Gladiator (2000), Batman Begins (2005), Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides (2011), Interstellar (2014 ) and the very recent Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He lived two Oscars, one for the soundtrack of The Lion King (1995) and a second one for that of Dune. Zimmer also has several video games in his portfolio: The Simpsons – The Video Game (2007), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Crysis 2 (2011), Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure (2011), Beyond: Two Souls (2013) , Battlefield V (2018) and FIFA 19 (2018).