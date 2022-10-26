Via an update on EA’s official website, BioWare announced that it has completed work on the Alpha phase from Dragon Age Dreadwolfthe new chapter in the RPG series expected on PC and consoles, which now is playable from start to finish. This means that development is well underway, although we are still far from the end of the works.

“The team is incredibly happy to announce a huge step forward in the development of the game you now know as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. We have just completed our Alpha phase!” Reads BioWare’s Gary McKay post.

“Up until now, we have worked a lot on the various parts of the game, but it is only in the Alpha phase that a game shows its face. Now, for the first time, we can experience the whole game, from the first scenes of the first mission to in the end. We can see, hear, feel and play all as a homogeneous experience. ”

Subsequently McKay specifies that in any case that the development of Dragon Age Dreadwolf is still far from the conclusion. That said, completing the Alpha is an important milestone in any case, as developers can now gather feedback from multiple sources, in order to focus the studio’s efforts as efficiently as possible.

“Obviously, the game is far from finished, but Alfa is one of the most important milestones in the development of the game for several reasons. First of all, we can now aim to bring visual fidelity to its final form and execute iterations. on game features. Now the main question is, “Where do we focus our efforts?” To answer, we ask for feedback from a variety of sources, including Community Council members, each with unique perspectives and experiences, our team of quality control and in-depth internal testing. Collecting feedback from different sources allows us to better understand where we need to spend more time to improve the experience. ”

“Plus, we can now evaluate the pace of the game, how relationships evolve over time, player progress, and narrative cohesion – essentially, how the story unfolds in its entirety. We can resume the story. that we’ve written and see if we’re expressing it well through the characters, the dialogue, the cutscenes and ultimately the player journey. Now that we have the ability to play a game from start to finish, we can iterate and refine the gameplay. things that matter most to our fans. ”

McKay also revealed that in Dragon Age Dreadwolf, players will be able to explore parts of the world only hinted at in the game’s background. One of these will be Minrathousthe capital of the Tevinter Empire, described as “a city built and fueled by magic, and it is spectacular to see the ways this is expressed in its visual identity, and the comparison with previous cities visited in Dragon Age”.

In closing, McKay adds that Dreadwolf isn’t the only thing cooking at Bioware. For example, as we know, the EA studio is also working on the next Mass Effect game with a team of veterans.

Now that the Alpha phase of Dragon Age Dreadwolf is complete the hope is finally to see the game in action with a gameplay trailer in the near future, who knows maybe already during The Game Awards 2022 in December.