Today, Sunday 4 December 2022, Dragon Age Day 2022 (abbreviated from the DA Day community) is celebrated and for the occasion Bioware has decided to give its fans a gift, sharing a trailer from Dragon Age: Dreadwolfthe new chapter of the series in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, taken from a cinematic sequence of the game. You can view the video in the player just below.

Entitled “Who is the Dreadwolf?”, as we can see the video shows a 2D cinematic scene starring Solas, in which the character and his origins are introduced, as well as his plans for destruction, which we players will have to thwart. It would seem a perfect sequence as the opening cinematic of Dragon Age Dreadwolf before reaching the main menu.

Unfortunately on the occasion of DA Day 2022, the Bioware developers did not unbutton themselves further on the highly anticipated new chapter in the series. However, they thanked the fans for their past and future support, recalling the important goals achieved by the team: in February the game entered the production phase, in June its official name was announced, that is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, while in October entered the Alpha phase and since then the title is playable from start to finish.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf currently has no release date, but the hope is that its debut in stores can take place during 2023. Who knows, maybe Bioware has another surprise in store for fans on the occasion of the The Game Awards 2022 of 9 December. We’ll see.