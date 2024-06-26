Mark Darraha veteran developer who spent 23 years at BioWare and now works as an external consultant on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has posted a video on YouTube explaining why he often triple-A games take so many years of development and how come they sometimes come announced well in advance of the release datehighlighting a practice perhaps not very appreciated by players but necessary in this sector.

Starting from the first question, i.e. why pharaonic productions take so many years to complete, Darrah explains that often the times are actually much shorter than they seem, as these titles are announced when they have not yet entered full development, in fact maybe they are still in a conceptual phase. Staying on the Bioware theme, an excellent example could be the next Mass Effect, revealed with a teaser trailer in 2020 and currently still in an embryonic state.

“There might be a small nascent group, but there’s really no work going on for quite some time,” Darrah says.Development studies can be misleading on that front, because they can say things like ‘we’ve started working on Elder Scrolls 6,’ or they can even present a trailer for the game, even if the current team is less than 10 people.”

“So they give the impression that it’s a parallel development, that the team is working on this game, when in reality it’s just a few people having a few meetings and not much gets done.”