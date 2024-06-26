Mark Darraha veteran developer who spent 23 years at BioWare and now works as an external consultant on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, has posted a video on YouTube explaining why he often triple-A games take so many years of development and how come they sometimes come announced well in advance of the release datehighlighting a practice perhaps not very appreciated by players but necessary in this sector.
Starting from the first question, i.e. why pharaonic productions take so many years to complete, Darrah explains that often the times are actually much shorter than they seem, as these titles are announced when they have not yet entered full development, in fact maybe they are still in a conceptual phase. Staying on the Bioware theme, an excellent example could be the next Mass Effect, revealed with a teaser trailer in 2020 and currently still in an embryonic state.
“There might be a small nascent group, but there’s really no work going on for quite some time,” Darrah says.Development studies can be misleading on that front, because they can say things like ‘we’ve started working on Elder Scrolls 6,’ or they can even present a trailer for the game, even if the current team is less than 10 people.”
“So they give the impression that it’s a parallel development, that the team is working on this game, when in reality it’s just a few people having a few meetings and not much gets done.”
Announcing games far in advance is a necessary evil
This dynamic brings us directly to Darrah’s second point: why are games announced years and years in advance?
According to the ex of Bioware, the reasons can be multiple. In some cases a studio or publisher wants it demonstrate to the public that they have some strong pieces in the pipeline, while in others it is the developers themselves who want to present a game immediately in order to limit the chances that their publisher decides to cancel the project. In this sense, presenting a title too early is not a good strategy, but according to Darrah sometimes “it is necessary to do so”.
“There may be reasons why it’s important for the studio or publisher to have that game in the public consciousness,” Darrah continues. “It could be because the publisher is in a bit of a slow release period and wants the public to remember that they still have important games up their sleeve. Or it could be because the studio wants the game announced because they’re afraid the publisher will kill it otherwise.”
Staying on the subject of long development and Bioware topics, the studio spoke in more detail about character creation in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
#Dragon #Age #Developer #Explains #AAA #Games #Long #Announced #Early
Leave a Reply