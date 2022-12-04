For those who don’t know, Dragon Age Day is celebrated every December 4th. which was chosen by the fans and which has now become official thanks to all the efforts that this group of fans achieved.

It is worth noting that a new game in the series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolfis already in development and the anime that will come out in Netflix is also about to come out. Now, what announcements are coming on this day? A short story is coming, a collaboration with Sims 4 and the traditional discounts on all platforms.

The first thing you should know is that the community made a series of unique arts of the characters that have come out of the game of DA Origins until inquisition. It will be through the game’s social networks that we will learn more details about this collaboration.

Also, since 2018, the unofficial DA Day team raises money for a charity. It started with $6,795 USD for the Child’s Playç charity. In 2020, they nearly doubled that number, raising $13,560 for the Legal Defense Fund, and in 2021, they doubled that again, raising $27,224.69 for the AbleGamers organization.

The Dragon Age community will support the Trans Empowerment Project

In 2021, they partnered with Trans Empowerment Projecta non-profit organization that focuses on supporting the most marginalized people in the queer community, such as the disabled and trans of color.

TEP addresses the immediate needs of the community through efforts such as transportation assistance, legal, and food and clothing delivery, among many other support services, and also collaborates with broader outreach programs to help combat systemic oppression and inequality.

Donations are collected through Tiltify, which allows them to offer all kinds of rewards to followers. It’s quite an impressive production, with all donations going directly to charity.

BioWare they will also do their part in supporting this work with their respective contributions.

Here comes the new series for Netflix and a game in development

Dragon Age Day occurs exactly five days before the release of Dragon Age Absolution on Netflix. Starting December 9, you can immerse yourself in a new animated story of the franchise, which consists of six parts and was created in collaboration between BioWare and Netflix.

On the other hand, the game Dread Wolf Rises It is already in its alpha phase. A cinematic is coming to show us more of the game.

What do you think of the ads? You are excited?