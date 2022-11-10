Dragon Age: Absolutionthe new Netflix series based on the franchise created by BioWare, it has a trailer officer and one exit date: will be available on the streaming platform starting from December 9th.

While the many fans of the saga await news on Dragon Age Dreadwolf, which apparently is now playable from start to finish, the narrative universe of the game extends as it has happened to other brands and becomes a souls.

In this case we are talking about a show consisting of six episodes lasting 30 minutes each, directed by Ki Yong Bae and produced by Red Dog Culture House, while Mairghread Scott will play the role of showrunner for the first season.

BioWare herself collaborated in the making of Absolution, which will tell an unpublished story set in Tevinter, with a cast of new characters that will draw strongly on the lore of Dragon Age.

“With enormous power at stake, a group of wizards, wrestlers and rogues collide with an evil force that possesses a dangerous artifact. This animated fantasy series is created by Mairghread Scott, author of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War'”, we read in the official synopsis.

“The series is set in BioWare’s world of award-winning video games and co-created with BioWare’s creative team, including lead writers and creative directors.”

“Fear. Guilt. Pain. Will Miriam be able to put her feelings aside to complete the mission or will she have to deal with the trauma that hovers over her past? Nothing is immutable.”