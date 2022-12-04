During the celebrations for Dragon Age Day 2022, the guys from Bioware shared some with the community new posters from Dragon Age: Absolutionthe upcoming animated series on Netflix Friday 9 December. You can view the posters in the gallery just below.

The posters show the various protagonists of the Netflix show, including Miriam, Hira, Qwydion, Fair Banks, Rezaren, Tassia, Roland and Lacklon. In the post published today by Bioware, the studio said that it will continue to keep its promise not to divulge too many details about Dragon Age: Absolution to avoid spoiling any surprises for fans. However, he advises the community to remain vigilant in the coming days and weeks as interviews with the developers and the Netflix team that worked on this transposition will come out.

“With enormous power at stake, a group of wizards, wrestlers and thieves collide with an evil force that possesses a dangerous artifact. This animated fantasy series is created by Mairghread Scott, author of ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips Warreads the official synopsis for Dragon Age: Absolution.

“The series is set in the world of BioWare’s award-winning video games and conceived in collaboration with the BioWare creative team, including lead writers and creative directors.”



“Fear. Guilt. Pain. Will Miriam be able to put her feelings aside to complete the mission or will she have to deal with the trauma that hovers over her past? Nothing is immutable.”

The Dragon Age Day is a community-created and organized event that celebrates the Bioware and EA franchise while raising money for charity. Although it is an unofficial event, every year the developers also celebrate together with the community, often also sharing details on the projects in progress. For example, today we also saw a new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf video taken from the game.

For DA Day 2022 the community has decided to collaborate with Trans Empowerment Project, a non-profit organization that supports the most marginalized people in the queer community, such as people with disabilities and trans people of color. “TEP addresses the immediate needs of the community through efforts such as transportation assistance, legal aid, food and clothing deliveries, and many other support services, and also collaborates in broader outreach programs to help fight the systemic oppression and inequality.”