When a robbery of Tevinter’s most powerful man falls apart, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate struggle for survival. To save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to face the tragic past from which she has been trying to escape all her life.

The Dragon Age: Absolution series will arrive on Netflix on December 9th and will consist of 6 episodes of 30 minutes each. Produced by Red Dog Culture House and directed by Ki Yong Bae, the showrunner of the season will be Mairghread Scott.

Kimberly Brooks as MIRIAM – A pragmatic elven mercenary who escaped Tevinter’s slavery, Miriam is withdrawn to many who know her. But her heroic nature of hers shines when she is forced to confront the nation that destroyed her life and the man behind her unhappiness.

Matt Mercer as FAIRBANKS – Veteran of the freedom struggle, Fairbanks leads our heroes with a warm sense of adventure, a pair of daggers and a charming smile.

Ashly Burch As QWYDION – a bubbling Qunari Mage with a penchant for explosions, Qwydion is an open-hearted and easily distracted talker who can raze a building or cure a hangover, depending on the situation.

Sumalee Montano in the role of HIRA – Idealistic sorceress, Hira hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam and to continue her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will put both of them at risk.

Phil Lamar in the role of ROLAND – Despite his casual demeanor, the charming Roland possesses unparalleled grit. When disaster looms and all seems lost, Roland is as sure as the blade he wields.

Keston John as LACKLON – A dwarven Lord of Fortune, Lacklon is a gruff fighter, a born brawler, a true glory hunter and just enough coward to ensure he stays alive.

Josh Keaton as REZAREN – Born of privilege and tormented by tragedy, Rezaren sees himself as a good man in an evil world. Intelligent and charismatic, Rezaren is determined to build a better future for everyone in Tevinter, whatever the cost.

Zehra Fazal in the role of TASSIA – Dutiful and hardworking, Tassia turns a blind eye to anything that doesn’t match her moral standards. But not even she will be able to ignore Tevinter’s (or Rezaren’s) sins forever …

Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winning Dragon Age video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features a set of new characters inspired by the Dragon Age lore, including elves, wizards, knights, Qunari, Red Templars , demons and other special surprises.