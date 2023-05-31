David Gaidera former member of BioWare known for his work on the franchise’s writing team Dragon Agesaid its own sui AI generated dialogues within the games, calling them “lackluster” and “soulless”.

Responding to a Guardian article on a demo of a game that uses AI-generated dialogue, Gaider said that whenever the team he worked with believed they could use AI-generated dialogue for games, the results were unsatisfactory .

“Each time, the team collectively believed — believed to their core — that this was possible,” Gaider says in a series of tweets that begin below. “It was close at hand. And each time we found that, even when the procedural lines were written by human hands, the final result, when put together, was… lackluster. Without soul”.

Gaider goes on to talk about how the fault is not the dialogue itself, but rather that the procedural generation of missions for games results in what he describes as “something that has the form of a mission”. Rather than employing much in the way of storytelling or game design, these missions largely boil down to simplistic missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies and nothing more.

Gaider describes AI-generated content as superficial content which do nothing but cover the basics of a mission, but go no further.

