When Electronic Arts made the existence of Dragon Age 4 official, the information shared suggested that the title would hit the market as a game as a service, following the model set by Anthem. However, the recent cancellation of Anthem Next and other reasons have resulted in finally Dragon Age 4 will be a single player RPG.
As we have learned from Jason Schreier, a member of Bloomberg, Electronic Arts has decided to eliminate all the multiplayer components of Dragon Age 4, to achieve so that from Bioware they focus only on the aspect of a player for the next installment of the franchise.
Dragon Age 4 will be a single player RPG thanks to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
This decision has been justified for two main reasons. In the first place, because of the little success that Anthem had, which was widely criticized shortly after its launch, which caused an almost immediate abandonment of the title that they had as a role model for their next projects.
However, the second reason, and the most important, has been the recent success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which managed to reach the figure of 10 million players in its first four months on the market, exceeding the expectations of Electronic Arts. . This has led the Redwood City-based company to Dragon Age 4 will be a single player-centric RPG.
Anthem resources will be used for the development of Dragon Age 4
Therefore, this means that, once again, there has been a change in the development plans of Dragon Age 4. To date, neither Electronic Arts nor Bioware had provided a possible date for this new delivery, but given this recent information, it is to be expected that the title still takes a long time to reach the market.
