Days after that Raven QA got the green light to go ahead with the union vote, another QA unit working with a big developer decided they wanted to create a union. This time, the outside contractors who deal with QA for Bioware they applied to the board to form a union. A representative of the group said its members can no longer bear to “fight to make ends meet” working on Bioware’s games, Kotaku reported in a report.

The QA unit in question is made up of employees of an external company, Keywords Studios, who have entered into a contract with Bioware. These workers have contributed to the quality control of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, The Old Republic: Legacy of the Sith and Dragon Age 4 in development and are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

In the history of Kotaku, the representatives of quality control have indicated the return plan after smart working as the main motivation for the union drive. The team announced that all staff would return to the office full-time on May 9, despite an alarming rate of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta and uncertainty about future outbreaks.

Full-time Bioware staff, meanwhile, will continue to be allowed to juggle working from home and being in the office. This isn’t the only disparity between contract and full-time staff: The rep said that Keywords contractors had to show up for work on days when Bioware’s full-time staff were free, with the report citing close pay. to the Canadian minimum wage of $ 15 / hour (approximately $ 11 / US hour) as motivating factors for union formation.

For now BioWare has not yet made any statements about it.

Source: Kotaku