It turned out that a file of an alpha version of Dragon Age 4 appeared on the PlayStation Store. A dataminer found it in the Sony database and this could mean that Bioware may have a trial version planned; however, hold back your enthusiasm, as nothing has yet been confirmed.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which usually collects updates, sizes and new content appearing in the PS Store, echoed this test and all the spotlight was directly on EA Play to be held on July 22nd. . Obviously we will have to wait until then to find out what it is, because for now they are only hypotheses. The files could point to a version for players to see firsthand how development is going, some sort of EA test, or even a series of gifts through the PS Store that we can download after the event in the form of images, themes or icons.

What we can almost take for granted is that Dragon Age 4 will be at EA Play and promises to be one of the stars of the Electronic Arts event. After its presentation, we have just seen short teasers and videos of how development is going and very little else. This is probably your chance to see it in action for the first time.

? Looks Like EA Release A Alpha Version From Dragon Age IV in July (Before EA Play Event)? ? #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/VdvcgiLyi3 – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 22, 2021

As mentioned, for now it is only rumor: we just have to wait until July 22 when EA will show the public all the games that will arrive soon.

