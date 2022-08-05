Dl Aid, Uil Bombers: “We must intervene immediately”

The government has launched the new Aid but the measure was harshly criticized come on labor unions who have done the accounts in the pockets of the Italians and discovered that it is really a few pennies. “As a government – explains the Uil secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri to the Daily Done – I would have been ashamed to present those figures “. Yesterday the CDM gave the green light to the provision: one goes to the workers 1,2% discount on contributions, one to pensioners 2% revaluation on checks starting in October. For someone it will result in a discount of a few tens of euros. “Those funds are irrelevant an alms “.

“Those who earn 8 or 10 thousand euros a year – continues Bombardieri al Fatto – rit will receive 6 or 7 euros gross per month. The same for i retirees: we felt we had reached an important point with the advance of the revaluation and then we discover that every 500 euros will receive 10 euros gross for a 3-month surgery. It is truly a shame. Dragons on the measure he did not justify himselfthey told us they were there lower amounts for the lower revenue from the tax on extra-profits. There is need to intervene before the maneuver, workers and retirees cannot respond to inflation and increased energy. If we don’t support consumption in this country, companies stop Why people don’t spend“.

