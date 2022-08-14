Elections, too many errors on the part of the Democratic Party and Letta

The Washingotn Post freezes Enrico Letta and the Center Left. The authoritative US newspaper, in an article in which he compares the elections of 25 September and in general Italian politics to South American soap operas, states that Letta and the Democratic Party, still shaken by the decline of the alliance with the centrist Carlo Calenda, intend to continue the policies of Mario Draghi accusing the right of wanting to subvert what SuperMario has done and of betraying Italy’s interest with forced early elections.

But there is a problem: the same Dragons he has no intention of being a savior in this drama. Those who still hope that the man who saved the euro gets to the heart of the campaign to influence the outcome are bound to be disappointed. He won’t do it.

Throughout his tenure – writes the Washington Post -, Dragons he clarified that he was responding to a specific mandate, which had been entrusted to him by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella without passing through the elections. He was given a mission which consisted of guiding the Italian pandemic recovery plan in the right direction to obtain funding from the European Union in exchange for reforms.

That was the job of a manager, not a politician – and Dragons he showed no interest in the “dirty” politics needed to maintain power in Rome. Considering the antics of the past two months, who can blame him – attacks the US newspaper. He made history by saving the Euro in 2012. And now he doesn’t want his name to be dragged into the mud now. Nor does he want it exploited in the current electoral game.

The Democratic Party will find it impossible to do Dragons without Dragons. Bragging about pursuing Draghi’s agenda without the technocrat’s participation will be a difficult political offer. Draghi’s work is done and the politicians know it. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy and front runner of the Center Right, may be short of proposals on practically everything, but she is the strongest voice in the electoral campaign that screams more freedom and less state. For Letta’s party to be compelling, she has to do more than repeat Draghi, Draghi, Draghi.

Letta had the intuition to pursue a broad coalition from the centrists to the far left. But her so-called wide field required so much flexibility from everyone that she ended up stretching to the breaking point. And indeed that is what happened. Calendawho pulled the plug, broke the deal by arguing that some members of the alliance were just as populist as the right and had even voted against the Draghi government.

Now the Third Pole, a group of centrists who have united, may provide a third option, but it seems complicated. It is also inefficient. The more rifts there are between the center-left forces, the better it is for Meloni, who rejoices after the latest drama. Polls indicate that the Democratic Party’s Read is head to head with FdI. But it has a viable, if controversial, coalition within it. The center-left has no alliances to beat the right-wing coalition led by Meloni. Letta’s numbers just don’t add up.

All this can be fun, but Italy after Dragons it won’t be much fun. Moody’s reminded investors – and Rome – of the cost of political turmoil when it downgraded the country’s outlook to negative after Draghi’s departure. Gone is the famous “Draghi put” – his ability to calm the markets – which provided a ceiling on Italian yields for most of his time in office.

The few weeks left to vote are a lifetime in Italian politics. And anything can happen. But now there is a greater chance that a right-wing government will hold the keys to Palazzo Chigi, the home of the prime minister, in the fall. Read and his Democratic Party should not waste time chasing Draghi’s ghost, concludes the Washington Post.

