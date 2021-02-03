Mario Draghi was the man who did the most to save the euro during the last financial crisis, when he was at the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB) and he pronounced that well-remembered phrase that he would do “everything necessary to preserve” the single currency. After that difficult experience, which made him one of the most respected Italians at the international level, now it will be his turn to try to lift his country out of political paralysis and the pandemic. At 73, Draghi accepted this Wednesday “with reservations” the order to form a technical government that was made by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, after the parties did not agree to give life to an Executive.

The former president of the ECB, who will hold a round of consultations with the political forces to verify the support he would have in Parliament, justified his ‘yes’ to Mattarella for the difficult time Italy is facing due to the ‘dramatic crisis’ caused by the coronavirus. “Awareness of the emergency demands responses that are commensurate with the situation and it is with this hope and with this commitment that I respond positively to the call of the President of the Republic,” he said after meeting with Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

In a short speech, Draghi outlined the priorities of the possible new government: “Defeat the pandemic, complete the vaccination campaign, offer answers to the daily problems of citizens and relaunch the country.” For this enormous task, Italy has the backing of the “extraordinary resources” offered by the European Union to face the consequences of the coronavirus, a manna of up to 209,000 million euros. “We have the opportunity to do a lot for our country with an attentive look at the future of the young generations and to strengthen social cohesion,” he stressed.

Although he was “confident” in obtaining the majority support of the parties, for Draghi it will not be an easy task to win over politicians. The 5-Star Movement (M5E), the most numerous formation in both Chambers, does not seem at first willing to support a technical Executive. It is a hypothesis that is at the antipodes of its initial ‘anti-caste’, populist and partisan spirit of renewing the bases of democracy to improve citizen representativeness. In any case, the M5E has undergone so many changes of position in recent years that it cannot be ruled out that at least a part of its senators and deputies end up endorsing the “high profile” Executive cooked up by Mattarella and guided by Draghi.

The official position of the M5E, however, is for the moment a ‘no’ to the former president of the ECB. “We have already announced that the only possible government is political,” commented Vito Crimi, head of ranks of the ‘anticasta’. Another important personage in the party like Alessandro di Battista even defined Draghi as the «apostle of the elites». Other party members, on the other hand, would have privately shown that they are willing to support him, thus forgetting Giuseppe Conte, the former prime minister and whose continuity was until now a point where the M5E was not willing to give in. The possible investiture vote for an Executive led by Draghi may end up causing an internal fracture in this political force.

It will be easier for the former president of the ECB to obtain the support of the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), partner of the M5E in the previous Cabinet, and of Italia Viva, the small centrist formation of Matteo Renzi, whose departure from the government coalition led to the political crisis. Despite the fact that Italia Viva only has a paltry 2% in voting intention in the polls, Renzi has emerged as the great winner of this phase of instability, in which he has managed to dismount Conte from power and remove the ghost of the early elections.

Draghi could also be backed by Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right party, which also supported the last technical executive, the one led by Mario Monti between 2011 and 2013. Even the League, the main political force of the opposition, could forget his claim to call elections as soon as possible and support Draghi, provided that he commits himself to remain a few months in power. Mattarella, on the other hand, seems determined that the new government will survive at least until next year. Once the hardest phase of the pandemic has passed and Parliament has elected a new head of State, which will occur in early 2022, the dissolution of the Chambers will foreseeably come and the end of this stormy legislature, which began in 2018.