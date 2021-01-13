The former president of the ECB, Mario Draghi. Massimo Paolone / LaPresse LaPresse / Massimo Paolone / AP

Mario Draghi has warned this Tuesday about the risk of insolvencies in SMEs as a result of the pandemic. The former president of the ECB has explained that the massive support for liquidity is hiding the magnitude of business problems. “We are on the edge of the precipice with insolvencies, especially of small and medium-sized companies, extending to many sectors and jurisdictions, as support programs are exhausted and existing net worth is consumed by losses,” he said in the presentation of a report on how to revive and restructure the corporate sector after the pandemic. This has been produced by the Group of Thirty, a think tank formed by important personalities from the economic world, with the collaboration of the consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

The economy is still in an emergency situation. But there will soon be a way out of the pandemic in which governments will have to make decisions about how they withdraw their aid and redefine their policies. They will have to move from measures designed to alleviate liquidity problems to those designed to tackle solvency problems. Overall, the first round of action can be considered a success and has resulted in fewer business failures than in other recessions. However, it is necessary to prepare for a new phase in which, once the stimulus is withdrawn, there are many doubts about the financial situation of companies and about the extent to which they have already exhausted their liquidity reserves. And such difficulties can be much greater for SMEs, which have fewer financing options to turn to. Should these business failures occur, they would lead to significant job losses. And the activity could be weighed down by the proliferation of zombie companies that, despite the recovery in demand, can barely pay their debts. Broadly speaking, this is the scenario outlined in the report led by Mario Draghi and Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Bank of India and known for having anticipated the previous financial crisis.

From now on governments have to be more selective and decide which companies have to help. The report tries to give some principles and recommendations on how to do it. Among the principles he mentions, the States should not help all companies, they should focus their limited resources on viable ones and simply should solve the many market failures that are going to occur. Thus, they must change the liquidity support measures for others that address solvency problems and make companies more sustainable. And that will not be achieved by granting more loans that increase debt in a context in which many were already arriving with high debt ratios. Excess debt must be restructured and converted into company capital, they emphasize.

These experts insist that the aid should be conceived looking at the sectors of the future and letting those companies disappear whose model will not work in the post-pandemic world. The private sector has the knowledge and experience to know which ones are viable and where to invest, they say. And they explain that the public sector can intervene by partnering with the private sector without trying to impose its criteria. The new aid should not be linked to specific objectives such as the energy transition or digitization. The criteria should be anything that helps recovery, Draghi said.

Regarding the initiatives they recommend, governments should encourage the entry of capital into companies, for example with fiscal aid, using preferred shares, subsidies returned with benefits… In general, everything that is to increase resources without increasing debt. And in this line it is necessary to prioritize that the debt can be converted into shares or quasi-equity that reinforces the company’s balance sheet. Experts have stressed that the insolvency systems of many countries do not help, especially because they do not distinguish between unviable and viable businesses if they had a healthier balance sheet. And the example to follow should be that of chapter 11 American, one of the best positioned to deal with the consequences of the covid. Although not even this is prepared for the scale of the problems that are glimpsed. And those carried out in Singapore and the United Kingdom to help start-ups stand out as reforms in the right direction.

It is also a priority to avoid that the problems of insolvency in companies end up damaging the banks. This must be prevented so that entities can continue to lend, especially due to the important role they play in financing SMEs. And there it is suggested the creation of special vehicles to manage bad debts.